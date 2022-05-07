$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. 75,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

