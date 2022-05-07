$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NXRT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

