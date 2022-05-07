$0.60 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 6,099,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.