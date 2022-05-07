$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $66,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.70. 1,967,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

