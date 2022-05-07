$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.54. 447,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 708,729 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,909,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

