$0.39 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cactus reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 341,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

