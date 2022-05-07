$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WPM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

