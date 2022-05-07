-$0.13 EPS Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 4,520,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. ON has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

