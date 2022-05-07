-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

VBLT stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

