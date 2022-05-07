-$0.08 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,199. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

