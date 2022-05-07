-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,250. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.