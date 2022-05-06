Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 1,030,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,235. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZWS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.