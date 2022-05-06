ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 177.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock worth $108,974,401 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.