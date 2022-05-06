Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,702. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day moving average of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

