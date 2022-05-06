Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.95 on Monday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $797.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

