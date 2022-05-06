Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $95.57 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

