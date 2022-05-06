Zacks Investment Research Lowers BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BZFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BZFD opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,995,000. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

