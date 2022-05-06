Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.70.

MTZ stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.