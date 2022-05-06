Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RICK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,223. The company has a market cap of $595.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 200.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

