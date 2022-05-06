Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report $24.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.33 billion and the highest is $25.73 billion. FedEx posted sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $93.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $209.60. The company had a trading volume of 84,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

