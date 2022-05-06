Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 78,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,654. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.