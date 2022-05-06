Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 86,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $187.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

