Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.07. 55,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,091. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

