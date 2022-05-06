Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.02. 251,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,129. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

