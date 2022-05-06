XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. XOMA has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.27 and a beta of 1.09.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

