World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWE traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $59.49. 394,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 335,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

