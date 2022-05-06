Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI) Insider Sells £639,189.42 in Stock

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 10,653,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £639,189.42 ($798,487.72).

Shares of WBI opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of £148.76 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.33. Woodbois Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) price target on shares of Woodbois in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

