Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $36,798.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $192.04 or 0.00532496 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00477041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.45 or 1.97763292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

