Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.65 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

