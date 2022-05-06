Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SBI stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

