Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SBI stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.