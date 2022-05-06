Wells Fargo & Company Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $114.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.73.

PSX opened at $94.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

