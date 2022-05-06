Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €128.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.25 ($111.84).

ETR:KRN opened at €73.05 ($76.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($104.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €75.53 and a 200 day moving average of €85.79.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

