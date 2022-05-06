Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 0%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 127,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 247,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$24.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
