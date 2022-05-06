VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.48

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 36563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.90 million, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
