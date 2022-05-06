Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,235,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 79,807.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,652 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

