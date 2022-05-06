Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 37,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,298. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.