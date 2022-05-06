Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 37,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,298. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.