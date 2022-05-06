Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

