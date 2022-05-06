Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $46.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

