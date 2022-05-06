Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.11. 19,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,135. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.