Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,573. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

