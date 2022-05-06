Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

