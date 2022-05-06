VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.18. 1,367,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,433,943. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

