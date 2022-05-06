urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

UGRO opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.97. urban-gro has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.30.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in urban-gro by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter worth $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in urban-gro by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,394,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

