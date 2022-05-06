Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Bank of America makes up 1.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,017,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

