Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $15.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $558.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

