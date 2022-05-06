Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UDMY stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 1,441,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

