Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $63.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.81. 54,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

