TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. TTEC updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

Shares of TTEC traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

