Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $23.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $579.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,124. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.76 and a 200 day moving average of $587.75.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.