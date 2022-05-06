Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB traded down $15.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.28. 41,104,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $274.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $566.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.